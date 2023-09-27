On Wednesday, Eloy Jimenez (hitting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Pfaadt. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up four RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Diamondbacks.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

  • Jimenez has 22 doubles, 18 home runs and 29 walks while batting .274.
  • Jimenez enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .444 with one homer.
  • In 72.4% of his games this season (84 of 116), Jimenez has picked up at least one hit, and in 29 of those games (25.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has gone deep in 15.5% of his games in 2023 (18 of 116), and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Jimenez has picked up an RBI in 37.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 12.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 45 games this year (38.8%), including multiple runs in four games.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
61 GP 55
.289 AVG .256
.328 OBP .305
.460 SLG .430
20 XBH 20
10 HR 8
38 RBI 26
47/14 K/BB 45/15
0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks' 4.55 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 193 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
  • The Diamondbacks will send Pfaadt (2-9) out to make his 18th start of the season. He is 2-9 with a 6.08 ERA and 86 strikeouts through 90 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • In 18 games this season, the 24-year-old has a 6.08 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .287 to opposing hitters.
