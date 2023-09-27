Jeimer Candelario is available when the Chicago Cubs battle Darius Vines and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last action (on September 10 against the Diamondbacks) he went 0-for-2.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Darius Vines

Darius Vines TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jeimer Candelario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario has 38 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 51 walks while batting .253.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 90th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 51st and he is 39th in slugging.

Candelario has reached base via a hit in 81 games this season (of 135 played), and had multiple hits in 30 of those games.

He has gone deep in 15.6% of his games in 2023 (21 of 135), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Candelario has driven home a run in 45 games this year (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 13.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

He has scored at least once 57 times this season (42.2%), including 15 games with multiple runs (11.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Cubs Players vs the Braves

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 71 GP 16 .250 AVG .207 .344 OBP .266 .448 SLG .466 33 XBH 7 7 HR 4 30 RBI 10 59/29 K/BB 17/4 3 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings