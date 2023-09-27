Jeimer Candelario is available when the Chicago Cubs battle Darius Vines and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last action (on September 10 against the Diamondbacks) he went 0-for-2.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Braves Starter: Darius Vines
  • TV Channel: BSSO
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jeimer Candelario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

  • Candelario has 38 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 51 walks while batting .253.
  • Among qualified batters, he ranks 90th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 51st and he is 39th in slugging.
  • Candelario has reached base via a hit in 81 games this season (of 135 played), and had multiple hits in 30 of those games.
  • He has gone deep in 15.6% of his games in 2023 (21 of 135), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Candelario has driven home a run in 45 games this year (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 13.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
  • He has scored at least once 57 times this season (42.2%), including 15 games with multiple runs (11.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Cubs Players vs the Braves

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
71 GP 16
.250 AVG .207
.344 OBP .266
.448 SLG .466
33 XBH 7
7 HR 4
30 RBI 10
59/29 K/BB 17/4
3 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
  • The Braves have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.14).
  • Braves pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (180 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Braves will send Vines (1-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
  • In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Friday -- the right-hander threw 3 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.