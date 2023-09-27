Korey Lee vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Korey Lee (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Chicago White Sox face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Pfaadt. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Korey Lee Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Korey Lee At The Plate
- Lee is hitting .083 with a double, a home run and five walks.
- Lee has had a base hit in four of 21 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has gone deep in one of 21 games, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.
- Lee has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored in four games this season (19.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Korey Lee Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|10
|.031
|AVG
|.143
|.088
|OBP
|.226
|.031
|SLG
|.286
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|3
|10/2
|K/BB
|8/3
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.55).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (193 total, 1.2 per game).
- Pfaadt makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 18th of the season. He is 2-9 with a 6.08 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 90 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, giving up five earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In 18 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed a 6.08 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .287 to his opponents.
