On Wednesday, Lenyn Sosa (.200 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Chicago White Sox play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Pfaadt. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Diamondbacks.

Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

Brandon Pfaadt TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Lenyn Sosa At The Plate

Sosa is batting .185 with five doubles, five home runs and three walks.

In 48.9% of his 47 games this season, Sosa has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 10.6% of his games in 2023 (five of 47), and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Sosa has had at least one RBI in 19.1% of his games this year (nine of 47), with two or more RBI three times (6.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 11 of 47 games so far this year.

Other White Sox Players vs the Diamondbacks

Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 24 .188 AVG .183 .185 OBP .216 .288 SLG .352 4 XBH 6 2 HR 3 5 RBI 8 21/0 K/BB 15/3 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings