Nico Hoerner -- with a slugging percentage of .314 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Atlanta Braves, with Darius Vines on the mound, on September 27 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Darius Vines

Darius Vines TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .389, fueled by 40 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 14th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and 111th in slugging.

Hoerner has gotten a hit in 109 of 147 games this season (74.1%), with multiple hits on 50 occasions (34.0%).

In nine games this year, he has gone deep (6.1%, and 1.3% of his trips to the dish).

In 28.6% of his games this season, Hoerner has driven in at least one run. In 18 of those games (12.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 71 of 147 games this year, and more than once 19 times.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 78 GP 69 .294 AVG .278 .366 OBP .334 .405 SLG .371 21 XBH 19 6 HR 3 40 RBI 28 39/26 K/BB 44/23 21 SB 20

Braves Pitching Rankings