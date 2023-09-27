White Sox vs. Diamondbacks Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest features the Arizona Diamondbacks (83-74) and the Chicago White Sox (60-97) clashing at Guaranteed Rate Field in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Diamondbacks according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on September 27.
The probable starters are Brandon Pfaadt (2-9) for the Diamondbacks and Touki Toussaint (4-7) for the White Sox.
White Sox vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
White Sox vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Diamondbacks 6, White Sox 5.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Diamondbacks
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Explore More About This Game
White Sox Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the White Sox have a record of 3-6.
- When it comes to the total, Chicago and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.
- The last 10 White Sox games have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.
- The White Sox have won in 35, or 32.7%, of the 107 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Chicago has been victorious five times in 20 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.
- The White Sox have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Chicago is the third-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging four runs per game (634 total).
- The White Sox have the 26th-ranked ERA (4.97) in the majors this season.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 20
|@ Nationals
|L 13-3
|Michael Kopech vs Josiah Gray
|September 22
|@ Red Sox
|L 3-2
|Touki Toussaint vs Chris Sale
|September 23
|@ Red Sox
|W 1-0
|Dylan Cease vs Nick Pivetta
|September 24
|@ Red Sox
|W 3-2
|Mike Clevinger vs Kutter Crawford
|September 26
|Diamondbacks
|L 15-4
|José Ureña vs Zach Davies
|September 27
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Touki Toussaint vs Brandon Pfaadt
|September 28
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Touki Toussaint vs Ryne Nelson
|September 29
|Padres
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Nick Martínez
|September 30
|Padres
|-
|Mike Clevinger vs Michael Wacha
|October 1
|Padres
|-
|José Ureña vs Blake Snell
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.