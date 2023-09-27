Corbin Carroll will lead the charge for the Arizona Diamondbacks (83-74) on Wednesday, September 27, when they match up with Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox (60-97) at Guaranteed Rate Field at 2:10 PM ET.

The favored Diamondbacks have -185 moneyline odds to win against the underdog White Sox, who are listed at +150. The total for the game has been listed at 9 runs.

White Sox vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt - ARI (2-9, 6.08 ERA) vs Touki Toussaint - CHW (4-7, 5.10 ERA)

White Sox vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks Moneyline White Sox Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -185 +150 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Discover More About This Game

White Sox vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Diamondbacks have won 41 out of the 67 games, or 61.2%, in which they've been favored.

The Diamondbacks have an 11-3 record (winning 78.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks were the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the run total eight times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The White Sox have been chosen as underdogs in 107 games this year and have walked away with the win 35 times (32.7%) in those games.

This season, the White Sox have come away with a win five times in 20 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

White Sox vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Andrew Benintendi 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+230) Andrew Vaughn 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Eloy Jiménez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+145) Tim Anderson 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+270) Yoán Moncada 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+195)

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 2nd

