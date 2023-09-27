Top Player Prop Bets for White Sox vs. Diamondbacks on September 27, 2023
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Player prop bet odds for Corbin Carroll, Andrew Vaughn and others are available when the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.
White Sox vs. Diamondbacks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Vaughn Stats
- Vaughn has 29 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 35 walks and 78 RBI (143 total hits).
- He has a .261/.318/.431 slash line so far this season.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Sep. 26
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Red Sox
|Sep. 24
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Red Sox
|Sep. 23
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|Sep. 22
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Nationals
|Sep. 20
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|3
Andrew Benintendi Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Benintendi Stats
- Andrew Benintendi has 34 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 51 walks and 45 RBI (146 total hits). He's also swiped 13 bases.
- He's slashed .265/.329/.361 so far this year.
- Benintendi has picked up a hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .235 with a double.
Benintendi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Sep. 26
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Red Sox
|Sep. 24
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Red Sox
|Sep. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Red Sox
|Sep. 22
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|Sep. 20
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks
Corbin Carroll Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Carroll Stats
- Carroll has 158 hits with 28 doubles, nine triples, 25 home runs, 55 walks and 73 RBI. He's also stolen 50 bases.
- He's slashing .287/.363/.507 on the year.
Carroll Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|Sep. 26
|0-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|Sep. 25
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|at Yankees
|Sep. 24
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Yankees
|Sep. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Sep. 20
|4-for-5
|3
|1
|1
|7
|2
Christian Walker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Walker Stats
- Christian Walker has 150 hits with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs, 61 walks and 103 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.
- He has a .265/.340/.510 slash line on the season.
- Walker enters this matchup looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .474 with a double, a triple, three home runs, a walk and 10 RBI.
Walker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at White Sox
|Sep. 26
|3-for-5
|3
|2
|6
|11
|0
|at Yankees
|Sep. 25
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Yankees
|Sep. 24
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|at Yankees
|Sep. 22
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Giants
|Sep. 20
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1
