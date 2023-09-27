Christian Walker leads the Arizona Diamondbacks (83-74) into a contest with the Chicago White Sox (60-97) a game after homering twice in a 15-4 victory over the White Sox. It begins at 2:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Brandon Pfaadt (2-9) to the mound, while Touki Toussaint (4-7) will answer the bell for the White Sox.

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Pfaadt - ARI (2-9, 6.08 ERA) vs Toussaint - CHW (4-7, 5.10 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Touki Toussaint

Toussaint (4-7 with a 5.10 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the White Sox, his 16th of the season.

In his most recent outing on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty went 6 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.

The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.10, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season. Opponents are batting .223 against him.

Toussaint is looking to secure his third quality start of the year.

Toussaint will try to pitch five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 4.4 innings per outing.

He has had four appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Touki Toussaint vs. Diamondbacks

He will take the mound against a Diamondbacks offense that ranks 14th in the league with 1338 total hits (on a .253 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .414 (16th in the league) with 166 total home runs (21st in MLB play).

Toussaint has pitched 3 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs on three hits while striking out two against the Diamondbacks this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Pfaadt

The Diamondbacks will hand the ball to Pfaadt (2-9) for his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, giving up five earned runs while allowing eight hits.

The 24-year-old has pitched in 18 games this season with an ERA of 6.08, a 3.31 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.439.

He has started 17 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Pfaadt has 11 starts of five or more innings this season in 17 chances. He averages 5 innings per outing.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.