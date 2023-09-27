Yan Gomes vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Yan Gomes (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Chicago Cubs play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Darius Vines. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Braves.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Darius Vines
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Discover More About This Game
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes is hitting .272 with 20 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 19 walks.
- Gomes has recorded a hit in 68 of 111 games this season (61.3%), including 24 multi-hit games (21.6%).
- Looking at the 111 games he has played this year, he's went deep in eight of them (7.2%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Gomes has an RBI in 40 of 111 games this year, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 35 of 111 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Other Cubs Players vs the Braves
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|56
|.275
|AVG
|.269
|.328
|OBP
|.307
|.418
|SLG
|.403
|16
|XBH
|15
|4
|HR
|5
|28
|RBI
|28
|38/12
|K/BB
|39/7
|0
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Braves have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (180 total, 1.1 per game).
- Vines (1-0) starts for the Braves, his second this season.
- His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Friday when the righty tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, surrendering three earned runs while allowing three hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.