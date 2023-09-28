Andrew Benintendi vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Andrew Benintendi (.263 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox play the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Jarvis. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Bryce Jarvis
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Benintendi? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Diamondbacks Player Props
|How to Watch White Sox vs Diamondbacks
|White Sox vs Diamondbacks Prediction
|White Sox vs Diamondbacks Odds
|White Sox vs Diamondbacks Pitching Matchup
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi leads Chicago with an OBP of .327, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .359.
- Benintendi has reached base via a hit in 104 games this season (of 144 played), and had multiple hits in 36 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 3.5% of his games in 2023, and 0.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Benintendi has had at least one RBI in 25.7% of his games this year (37 of 144), with two or more RBI seven times (4.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 56 games this year (38.9%), including multiple runs in 11 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|74
|.280
|AVG
|.248
|.348
|OBP
|.308
|.385
|SLG
|.336
|21
|XBH
|20
|3
|HR
|2
|17
|RBI
|28
|48/27
|K/BB
|40/24
|7
|SB
|6
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (193 total, 1.2 per game).
- Jarvis gets the call to start for the Diamondbacks, his first this season.
- The 25-year-old righty has nine appearances out of the bullpen this season.
- In nine games this season, he has put up a 2.45 ERA and averages 3.9 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .148 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.