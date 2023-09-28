Andrew Vaughn vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Andrew Vaughn -- with a slugging percentage of .297 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Bryce Jarvis on the hill, on September 28 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Diamondbacks.
Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Bryce Jarvis
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Andrew Vaughn At The Plate
- Vaughn has 30 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .261.
- Vaughn has had a hit in 100 of 147 games this season (68.0%), including multiple hits 37 times (25.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 13.6% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Vaughn has driven home a run in 53 games this year (36.1%), including more than one RBI in 12.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- In 38.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (4.8%).
Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|74
|.263
|AVG
|.260
|.320
|OBP
|.315
|.442
|SLG
|.422
|25
|XBH
|27
|12
|HR
|8
|37
|RBI
|41
|54/16
|K/BB
|68/19
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (193 total, 1.2 per game).
- Jarvis makes his first start of the season for the Diamondbacks.
- The 25-year-old righty has appeared in relief nine times this season.
- In nine games this season, he has compiled a 2.45 ERA and averages 3.9 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .148 against him.
