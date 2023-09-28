The Week 4 NFL lineup has several top-tier games, including the matchup between the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills.

One of the most fun ways to wager on football is via NFL player prop bets. There are props for each of this week's matchups, and they are featured in this article.

Lions at Packers

Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on September 28

8:15 PM ET on September 28 Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin Live Stream: NBC (Watch this game on Fubo!)

NBC (Watch this game on Fubo!) Jordan Love Props: 229.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 16.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

229.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 16.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) Jared Goff Props: 255.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 2.5 RUSH YDS (O:-120 | U:-110)

Falcons at Jaguars

Game Time: 9:30 AM ET on October 1

9:30 AM ET on October 1 Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Live Stream: ABC (Watch this game on Fubo!)

ABC (Watch this game on Fubo!) Trevor Lawrence Props: 242.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 13.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)

242.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 13.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118) Bijan Robinson Props: 64.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 25.5 REC YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)

Rams at Colts

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 1

1:00 PM ET on October 1 Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Steelers at Texans

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 1

1:00 PM ET on October 1 Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Bengals at Titans

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 1

1:00 PM ET on October 1 Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Commanders at Eagles

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 1

1:00 PM ET on October 1 Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Vikings at Panthers

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 1

1:00 PM ET on October 1 Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!) Adam Thielen Props: 51.5 REC YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

51.5 REC YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) Kirk Cousins Props: 274.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 3.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)

Broncos at Bears

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 1

1:00 PM ET on October 1 Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!) Justin Fields Props: 185.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 58.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)

185.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 58.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118) Russell Wilson Props: 232.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 11.5 RUSH YDS (O:-110 | U:-120)

Buccaneers at Saints

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 1

1:00 PM ET on October 1 Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Dolphins at Bills

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 1

1:00 PM ET on October 1 Location: Orchard Park, New York

Orchard Park, New York Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!) Josh Allen Props: 270.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 32.5 RUSH YDS (O:-118 | U:-111)

270.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 32.5 RUSH YDS (O:-118 | U:-111) Raheem Mostert Props: 52.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)

Ravens at Browns

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on October 1

1:00 PM ET on October 1 Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Raiders at Chargers

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on October 1

4:05 PM ET on October 1 Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Patriots at Cowboys

Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on October 1

4:25 PM ET on October 1 Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Cardinals at 49ers

Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on October 1

4:25 PM ET on October 1 Location: Santa Clara, California

Santa Clara, California Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Chiefs at Jets

Game Time: 8:20 PM ET on October 1

8:20 PM ET on October 1 Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey Live Stream: NBC (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Seahawks at Giants

Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on October 2

8:15 PM ET on October 2 Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey Live Stream: ESPN (Watch this game on Fubo!)

