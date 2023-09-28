The Chicago Cubs and Christopher Morel, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on AJ Smith-Shawver and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: AJ Smith-Shawver

AJ Smith-Shawver TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel has 15 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 35 walks while batting .237.

In 59.6% of his 104 games this season, Morel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 24.0% of his games in 2023, and 6% of his trips to the dish.

Morel has picked up an RBI in 43 games this year (41.3%), with two or more RBI in 16 of them (15.4%).

In 46.2% of his games this year (48 of 104), he has scored, and in nine of those games (8.7%) he has scored more than once.

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 51 .234 AVG .239 .284 OBP .322 .495 SLG .479 21 XBH 21 13 HR 12 43 RBI 25 65/14 K/BB 66/21 3 SB 2

Braves Pitching Rankings