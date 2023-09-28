The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson ready for the final of a three-game series against Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs on Thursday at Truist Park.

Cubs vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs rank 14th in Major League Baseball with 191 home runs.

Fueled by 479 extra-base hits, Chicago ranks 11th in MLB with a .421 slugging percentage this season.

The Cubs rank 10th in MLB with a .255 team batting average.

Chicago is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking sixth with 803 total runs this season.

The Cubs have an on-base percentage of .331 this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

The Cubs rank 14th in strikeouts per game (8.5) among MLB offenses.

Chicago has an 8.6 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in the majors.

Chicago has the 15th-ranked ERA (4.16) in the majors this season.

The Cubs have a combined WHIP of 1.282 as a pitching staff, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cubs will hand the ball to Marcus Stroman (10-8) for his 25th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw three innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up three earned runs while allowing five hits.

He has earned a quality start 15 times in 24 starts this season.

Stroman has 18 starts of five or more innings this season in 24 chances. He averages 5.2 innings per outing.

In 26 appearances this season, he has finished eight without allowing an earned run.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 9/22/2023 Rockies W 6-0 Home Jameson Taillon Noah Davis 9/23/2023 Rockies W 6-3 Home Marcus Stroman Chris Flexen 9/24/2023 Rockies W 4-3 Home Jordan Wicks Ty Blach 9/26/2023 Braves L 7-6 Away Justin Steele Bryce Elder 9/27/2023 Braves L 6-5 Away Jameson Taillon Darius Vines 9/28/2023 Braves - Away Marcus Stroman AJ Smith-Shawver 9/29/2023 Brewers - Away Kyle Hendricks Brandon Woodruff 9/30/2023 Brewers - Away Jordan Wicks Freddy Peralta 10/1/2023 Brewers - Away Justin Steele Adrian Houser

