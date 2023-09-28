Atlanta Braves (102-56) will square off against the Chicago Cubs (82-76) at Truist Park on Thursday, September 28 at 7:20 PM ET. Currently sitting at 98 RBI, Austin Riley will be looking to drive in his 100th run of the season.

The Cubs are +120 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Braves (-145). The matchup's over/under is listed at 9.5 runs.

Cubs vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: AJ Smith-Shawver - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Marcus Stroman - CHC (10-8, 3.88 ERA)

Cubs vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Braves Moneyline Cubs Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -145 +120 - 9.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Explore More About This Game

Cubs vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 143 times and won 94, or 65.7%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Braves have a record of 80-34 (70.2%).

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 6-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total eight times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Cubs have come away with 27 wins in the 62 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Cubs have a win-loss record of 14-11 when favored by +120 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Cubs have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and lost both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cubs vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Yan Gomes 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+170) Cody Bellinger 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+125) Seiya Suzuki 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+145) Dansby Swanson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+150) Nico Hoerner 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+220)

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +6600 13th 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.