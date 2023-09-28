Oddsmakers have listed player props for Ronald Acuna Jr., Cody Bellinger and others when the Atlanta Braves host the Chicago Cubs at Truist Park on Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Braves Game Info

When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSO

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Bellinger Stats

Bellinger has 151 hits with 28 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 96 runs with 20 stolen bases.

He's slashing .310/.359/.532 so far this year.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Sep. 27 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Braves Sep. 26 3-for-4 2 0 1 3 0 vs. Rockies Sep. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Sep. 23 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Rockies Sep. 22 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Hoerner Stats

Nico Hoerner has 27 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 49 walks and 68 RBI (174 total hits). He has stolen 41 bases.

He's slashed .284/.349/.386 so far this year.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Sep. 27 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Sep. 26 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Rockies Sep. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Sep. 23 2-for-2 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Rockies Sep. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 213 hits with 34 doubles, four triples, 41 home runs, 78 walks and 104 RBI. He's also stolen 70 bases.

He has a .336/.414/.596 slash line on the year.

Acuna hopes to build on an 11-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .378 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs, a walk and seven RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Sep. 27 2-for-5 2 0 1 2 2 vs. Cubs Sep. 26 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Nationals Sep. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Sep. 22 2-for-4 3 1 1 6 0 at Nationals Sep. 21 1-for-6 1 0 0 3 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has recorded 168 hits with 27 doubles, three triples, 53 home runs and 103 walks. He has driven in 134 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .281/.388/.602 on the year.

Olson enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, four walks and two RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Sep. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 26 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 at Nationals Sep. 24 3-for-5 2 0 1 4 0 at Nationals Sep. 24 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Sep. 22 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

