Gavin Sheets vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox and Gavin Sheets (.259 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Bryce Jarvis and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Guaranteed Rate Field, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Bryce Jarvis
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Gavin Sheets At The Plate
- Sheets is batting .203 with nine doubles, 10 home runs and 27 walks.
- Sheets has recorded a hit in 52 of 113 games this year (46.0%), including seven multi-hit games (6.2%).
- In 8.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 25 games this season (22.1%), Sheets has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (9.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored a run in 24 of 113 games so far this season.
Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|57
|.185
|AVG
|.220
|.262
|OBP
|.274
|.281
|SLG
|.387
|6
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|6
|22
|RBI
|21
|37/16
|K/BB
|27/11
|0
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.53 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 193 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Jarvis gets the call to start for the Diamondbacks, his first of the season.
- The 25-year-old right-hander has nine appearances in relief this season.
- In nine appearances this season, he has a 2.45 ERA and 3.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while opponents are hitting .148 against him.
