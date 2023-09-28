The Chicago Cubs, including Ian Happ (.417 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points above season-long percentage), take on starter AJ Smith-Shawver and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his previous game against the Braves.

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Braves Starter: AJ Smith-Shawver

TV Channel: BSSO

Happ leads Chicago in OBP (.361) this season, fueled by 141 hits.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 101st in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 83rd in slugging.

Happ is batting .263 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Happ has gotten at least one hit in 63.9% of his games this year (99 of 155), with multiple hits 35 times (22.6%).

He has gone deep in 11.6% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his chances at the plate.

Happ has driven home a run in 48 games this season (31.0%), including more than one RBI in 14.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..

He has scored in 64 games this year (41.3%), including multiple runs in 15 games.

Home Away 79 GP 76 .232 AVG .265 .342 OBP .380 .400 SLG .449 27 XBH 30 10 HR 10 43 RBI 37 84/47 K/BB 65/51 5 SB 9

