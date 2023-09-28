Ian Happ vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Ian Happ (.417 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points above season-long percentage), take on starter AJ Smith-Shawver and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his previous game against the Braves.
Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: AJ Smith-Shawver
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Ian Happ At The Plate
- Happ leads Chicago in OBP (.361) this season, fueled by 141 hits.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 101st in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 83rd in slugging.
- Happ is batting .263 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Happ has gotten at least one hit in 63.9% of his games this year (99 of 155), with multiple hits 35 times (22.6%).
- He has gone deep in 11.6% of his games this year, and 2.9% of his chances at the plate.
- Happ has driven home a run in 48 games this season (31.0%), including more than one RBI in 14.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..
- He has scored in 64 games this year (41.3%), including multiple runs in 15 games.
Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|79
|GP
|76
|.232
|AVG
|.265
|.342
|OBP
|.380
|.400
|SLG
|.449
|27
|XBH
|30
|10
|HR
|10
|43
|RBI
|37
|84/47
|K/BB
|65/51
|5
|SB
|9
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Braves have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (182 total, 1.2 per game).
- Smith-Shawver takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Braves.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 20-year-old righty, and his first outing in more than a year.
