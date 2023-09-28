Justin Fields is +15000 to capture the Offensive Player of the Year award, according to sportsbooks. Those odds are 51st-best in the league, making him a longshot for the award. Better yet, he has two total props that you can wager on. Get more info on those below.

Want to bet on Justin Fields? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Justin Fields 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout MVP +25000 35th Bet $100 to win $25,000 Off. POY +15000 51st Bet $100 to win $15,000

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Justin Fields Insights

Fields has thrown for 526 yards (175.3 per game), completing 58% of his throws, with three TDs and four INTs.

He has also rushed 24 times for 109 yards and one TD.

The Bears, 27th in the NFL in scoring, have dropped back to pass 55.3% of the time and rushed 44.7% of the time.

It's been a difficult stretch for Chicago in terms of throwing the football and defending the pass, ranking second-worst in passing offense (148.3 passing yards per game) and third-worst in passing defense (285.7 passing yards per game allowed) in 2023.

Sign up now to bet on NFL player futures all season long with BetMGM!

All Bears Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Justin Fields +25000 (35th in NFL) +15000 (51st in NFL) D.J. Moore +15000 (51st in NFL) Yannick Ngakoue +20000 (61st in NFL) Khalil Herbert +20000 (78th in NFL) Darnell Mooney +20000 (78th in NFL) Cole Kmet +25000 (112th in NFL)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.