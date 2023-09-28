Korey Lee vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Korey Lee (hitting .036 in his past 10 games, with a double and a walk), battle starting pitcher Bryce Jarvis and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Guaranteed Rate Field, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Korey Lee Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Bryce Jarvis
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Korey Lee At The Plate
- Lee is hitting .083 with a double, a home run and five walks.
- Lee has had a base hit in four of 21 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has gone deep in only one game this year.
- Lee has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored in four games this year (19.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Korey Lee Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|10
|.031
|AVG
|.143
|.088
|OBP
|.226
|.031
|SLG
|.286
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|3
|10/2
|K/BB
|8/3
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.53).
- The Diamondbacks rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (193 total, 1.2 per game).
- Jarvis will start for the Diamondbacks, his first this season.
- The 25-year-old right-hander pitched in relief in his last outing this season, one of nine appearances so far.
- In his nine appearances this season, opposing hitters have a collective batting average of only .148 against him. He has a 2.45 ERA and averages 3.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
