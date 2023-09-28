Lenyn Sosa vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Lenyn Sosa (.273 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Jarvis. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Diamondbacks.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Lenyn Sosa Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Bryce Jarvis
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lenyn Sosa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Lenyn Sosa At The Plate
- Sosa is hitting .194 with six doubles, five home runs and three walks.
- Sosa has reached base via a hit in 24 games this season (of 48 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.
- In five games this year, he has gone deep (10.4%, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate).
- Sosa has picked up an RBI in nine games this season (18.8%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (6.3%).
- He has scored in 11 of 48 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other White Sox Players vs the Diamondbacks
- Click Here for Elvis Andrus
- Click Here for Tim Anderson
- Click Here for Andrew Vaughn
- Click Here for Trayce Thompson
- Click Here for Eloy Jiménez
- Click Here for Andrew Benintendi
- Click Here for Yoán Moncada
- Click Here for Korey Lee
- Click Here for Gavin Sheets
Lenyn Sosa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|24
|.202
|AVG
|.183
|.200
|OBP
|.216
|.310
|SLG
|.352
|5
|XBH
|6
|2
|HR
|3
|5
|RBI
|8
|22/0
|K/BB
|15/3
|0
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (193 total, 1.2 per game).
- Jarvis will start for the Diamondbacks, his first this season.
- The 25-year-old righty pitched in relief in his last outing this season, one of nine appearances so far.
- In nine games this season, he has compiled a 2.45 ERA and averages 3.9 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .148 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.