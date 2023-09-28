Nico Hoerner vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Nico Hoerner (.278 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Chicago Cubs face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be AJ Smith-Shawver. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Braves.
Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: AJ Smith-Shawver
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Read More About This Game
Nico Hoerner At The Plate
- Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .386, fueled by 40 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 16th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 39th and he is 113th in slugging.
- In 109 of 148 games this season (73.6%) Hoerner has had a hit, and in 50 of those games he had more than one (33.8%).
- He has gone deep in 6.1% of his games in 2023, and 1.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 42 games this year (28.4%), Hoerner has picked up an RBI, and in 18 of those games (12.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 48.0% of his games this year (71 of 148), he has scored, and in 19 of those games (12.8%) he has scored more than once.
Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|78
|GP
|70
|.294
|AVG
|.274
|.366
|OBP
|.329
|.405
|SLG
|.365
|21
|XBH
|19
|6
|HR
|3
|40
|RBI
|28
|39/26
|K/BB
|44/23
|21
|SB
|20
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Braves' 4.13 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow 182 home runs (1.2 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Smith-Shawver takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Braves.
- The 20-year-old righty makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
