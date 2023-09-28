Detroit (2-1) will face off against their NFC North-rival, the Green Bay Packers (2-1) in a matchup on Thursday, September 28, 2023 at Lambeau Field. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Lions favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is set at 45 in the outing.

In this week's NFL action, the Lions match up with the Packers. For those who plan to make some in-game bets, we have all of the information you need to know about these two squads.

Sign up to live bet on the Lions-Packers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Lions vs Packers on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Packers vs. Lions Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

After the first quarter this season, the Packers have been winning in one game and have trailed in two games.

At the end of the first quarter this year, the Lions have led two times and been tied one time.

Detroit's offense is averaging 5.7 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 2.3 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

Out of three games this season, the Packers have won the second quarter two times and been knotted up one time.

In three games this year, the Lions have been outscored in the second quarter one time and outscored their opponent two times.

Detroit's offense is averaging 5.7 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 5.7 points on average in the second quarter.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

The Packers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter two times and been knotted up one time in three games this season.

In three games this year, the Lions have been outscored in the third quarter two times and tied one time.

On offense, Detroit is averaging 2.3 points in the third quarter (22nd-ranked) this year. It is giving up 6.7 points on average in the third quarter (26th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

The Packers have won the fourth quarter in one game this season. Meanwhile, they've been outscored in the fourth quarter in two games.

In three contests this year, the Lions have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in all of them.

Detroit's offense is averaging 10.3 points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 4.3 points on average in that quarter.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Packers vs. Lions Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Packers have had the lead two times (1-1 in those games) and have been losing one time (1-0) at the completion of the first half.

In three games this year, the Lions have led after the first half two times and have been losing after the first half one time.

2nd Half

Through three games this season, the Packers have outscored their opponent in the second half one time, been outscored one time, and been knotted up one time.

In three games this year, the Lions have lost the second half one time and outscored their opponent two times.

Detroit's offense is averaging 12.7 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 11 points on average in the second half.

Rep the Lions or the Packers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.