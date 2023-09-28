Right now the Green Bay Packers have been given +4000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Packers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +160

+160 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +4000

Packers Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Packers' Super Bowl odds (+4000) place them 14th-best in the league, but according to computer rankings they are only 16th-best.

Oddsmakers have moved the Packers' Super Bowl odds up from +6600 at the beginning of the season to +4000. Among all teams in the NFL, that is the 12th-biggest change.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Packers have a 2.4% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Green Bay Betting Insights

Green Bay has covered the spread in every game this season.

Two of the Packers' three games have gone over the point total.

The Packers have played as a moneyline underdog in every game this season.

This season, Green Bay has won two out of the three games in which it has been the underdog.

The Packers are putting up 297.7 yards per game offensively this season (22nd in NFL), and they are allowing 336.3 yards per game (15th) on defense.

The Packers rank eighth in scoring offense (26.7 points per game) and 13th in scoring defense (20.7 points allowed per game) this season.

Packers Impact Players

Jordan Love has seven touchdown passes and one interception in three games, completing 53.1% for 655 yards (218.3 per game).

On the ground, Love has scored one touchdown and accumulated 74 yards.

In the passing game, Romeo Doubs has scored three times, catching 11 balls for 129 yards (43.0 per game).

Jayden Reed has nine catches for 148 yards (49.3 per game) and two TDs in three games.

In one game, Aaron Jones has run for 41 yards (41.0 per game) and one score.

On defense, Quay Walker has helped lead the charge with one pick to go with 28 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and two passes defended in three games.

Packers Player Futures

2023-24 Packers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Bears W 38-20 +40000 2 September 17 @ Falcons L 25-24 +5000 3 September 24 Saints W 18-17 +4000 4 September 28 Lions - +2200 5 October 9 @ Raiders - +15000 BYE - - - - 7 October 22 @ Broncos - +20000 8 October 29 Vikings - +8000 9 November 5 Rams - +10000 10 November 12 @ Steelers - +3500 11 November 19 Chargers - +2500 12 November 23 @ Lions - +2200 13 December 3 Chiefs - +600 14 December 11 @ Giants - +12500 15 December 17 Buccaneers - +10000 16 December 24 @ Panthers - +30000 17 December 31 @ Vikings - +8000 18 January 7 Bears - +40000

