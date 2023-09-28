The Green Bay Packers' (2-1) injury report heading into their matchup with the Detroit Lions (2-1) currently includes nine players on it. The matchup starts at 8:15 PM on Thursday, September 28 from Lambeau Field.

Their last time out, the Packers won 18-17 over the New Orleans Saints.

In their most recent outing, the Lions beat the Atlanta Falcons 20-6.

Green Bay Packers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Aaron Jones RB Hamstring Questionable Christian Watson WR Hamstring Questionable Zach Tom OL Knee Questionable Elgton Jenkins OL Knee Out De'Vondre Campbell LB Ankle Out Jaire Alexander CB Back Questionable David Bakhtiari OT Nir - rest Out Carrington Valentine CB Biceps Questionable Zayne Anderson S Hamstring Out

Detroit Lions Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status David Montgomery RB Thigh Questionable Jason Cabinda FB Knee Out Jonah Jackson OG Thigh Questionable Taylor Decker OT Ankle Questionable Matt Nelson OT Ankle Out Kerby Joseph S Hip Questionable Emmanuel Moseley CB Knee Questionable Halapoulivaati Vaitai OG Knee Out

Packers vs. Lions Game Info

When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Packers Season Insights

The Packers are accumulating 297.7 total yards per game on offense this season (22nd-ranked). Meanwhile, they are giving up 336.3 total yards per contest (15th-ranked).

The Packers rank eighth in the NFL with 26.7 points per contest on offense, and they rank 13th with 20.7 points ceded per contest on defense.

From an offensive angle, the Packers are putting up 207.3 passing yards per contest (18th-ranked). They rank 10th in the NFL defensively (199.7 passing yards given up per game).

With 90.3 rushing yards per game on offense, Green Bay ranks 23rd in the NFL. On defense it ranks 27th, surrendering 136.7 rushing yards per contest.

The Packers have compiled three forced turnovers (19th in NFL) and committed one turnover (first in NFL) this season for a +2 turnover margin that ranks ninth in the NFL.

Packers vs. Lions Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Lions (-1.5)

Lions (-1.5) Moneyline: Lions (-125), Packers (+105)

Lions (-125), Packers (+105) Total: 46 points

