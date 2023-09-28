How to Watch Packers vs. Lions Thursday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 4
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NFC North foes match up when the Detroit Lions (2-1) and the Green Bay Packers (2-1) square off on Thursday, September 28, 2023 at Lambeau Field.
In the story below, we lay out all the info you need to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Lions vs. Packers
- When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin
- TV: NBC
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Packers Insights
- This year the Packers put up 5.7 more points per game (26.7) than the Lions give up (21).
- The Packers average 297.7 yards per game, just 0.4 more than the 297.3 the Lions give up.
- This season Green Bay rushes for 18.3 more yards per game (90.3) than Detroit allows (72).
- The Packers have turned the ball over one time, one fewer times than the Lions have forced turnovers (2).
Packers Home Performance
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Packers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/10/2023
|at Chicago
|W 38-20
|FOX
|9/17/2023
|at Atlanta
|L 25-24
|FOX
|9/24/2023
|New Orleans
|W 18-17
|FOX
|9/28/2023
|Detroit
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|10/9/2023
|at Las Vegas
|-
|ABC/ESPN
|10/22/2023
|at Denver
|-
|CBS
|10/29/2023
|Minnesota
|-
|FOX
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.