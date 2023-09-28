Will Romeo Doubs Score a Touchdown Against the Lions on Thursday Night Football in Week 4?
Will Romeo Doubs pay out his Week 4 anytime TD player prop when the Green Bay Packers clash with the Detroit Lions on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and break down the important numbers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Think Doubs will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Romeo Doubs score a touchdown against the Lions?
Odds to score a TD this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12 if he scores a TD)
- Doubs has totaled 129 yards on 11 receptions with three TDs, averaging 43 yards per game.
- Doubs has had a touchdown catch in two of three games this year, scoring more than once in one of those contests.
Romeo Doubs Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|5
|4
|26
|2
|Week 2
|@Falcons
|3
|2
|30
|0
|Week 3
|Saints
|12
|5
|73
|1
Rep Romeo Doubs with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.