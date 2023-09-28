Seiya Suzuki vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday, Seiya Suzuki (.435 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points above season-long percentage) and the Chicago Cubs face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be AJ Smith-Shawver. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Braves.
Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: AJ Smith-Shawver
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Seiya Suzuki At The Plate
- Suzuki has 29 doubles, six triples, 20 home runs and 57 walks while hitting .282.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 32nd in the league in slugging.
- In 67.9% of his 134 games this season, Suzuki has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 38 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 19 games this season (14.2%), homering in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Suzuki has had at least one RBI in 35.1% of his games this season (47 of 134), with two or more RBI 17 times (12.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 59 games this season, with multiple runs 14 times.
Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|71
|.269
|AVG
|.293
|.338
|OBP
|.365
|.445
|SLG
|.515
|23
|XBH
|32
|9
|HR
|11
|37
|RBI
|35
|58/24
|K/BB
|70/33
|3
|SB
|3
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Braves' 4.13 team ERA ranks 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow 182 home runs (1.2 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- Smith-Shawver will take the mound to start for the Braves, his first this season.
- The 20-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
