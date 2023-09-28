Sofia Kenin, off the back of a strong performance in the Abierto Guadalajara (exiting in the semifinals against Caroline Dolehide), will begin action in the China Open (in Beijing, China) against Aryna Sabalenka in the round of 64. Kenin's odds to win it all at National Tennis Center are +6600.

Kenin at the 2023 China Open

Next Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Tournament Dates: September 29 - October 8

September 29 - October 8 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Kenin's Next Match

Kenin will open up at the China Open by matching up with Sabalenka in the round of 64 on Sunday, October 1 (at 1:45 AM ET).

Kenin Stats

Kenin is coming off a defeat in the semifinals at the Abierto Guadalajara, at the hands of No. 111-ranked Dolehide, 5-7, 3-6.

Kenin has not won any of her 18 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall match record of 25-18.

In 12 hard-court tournaments over the past year, Kenin is 17-12 in matches.

Over the past year (across all court types), Kenin has played 43 matches and 21.6 games per match.

In her 29 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Kenin has played 22.0 games per match.

Kenin, over the past year, has won 71.9% of her service games and 35.2% of her return games.

On hard courts over the past year, Kenin has been victorious in 35.1% of her return games and 72.5% of her service games.

