Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks will take the field on Thursday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Touki Toussaint, who is the named starter for the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is set for 2:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Discover More About This Game

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 21st in MLB play with 166 total home runs.

Chicago is 25th in baseball with a .386 slugging percentage.

The White Sox are 23rd in the majors with a .239 batting average.

Chicago is the third-lowest scoring team in baseball, averaging four runs per game (634 total).

The White Sox are last in baseball with a .293 on-base percentage.

The White Sox's 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 18th in baseball.

Chicago's pitching staff is fifth in the majors with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Chicago has a 4.96 team ERA that ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The White Sox have the 25th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.423).

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

Toussaint gets the start for the White Sox, his 16th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 5.10 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 83 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Friday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.

Toussaint is trying to pick up his third quality start of the season.

Toussaint is looking for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 4.4 innings per appearance on the hill.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 19 appearances this season.

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 9/22/2023 Red Sox L 3-2 Away Touki Toussaint Chris Sale 9/23/2023 Red Sox W 1-0 Away Dylan Cease Nick Pivetta 9/24/2023 Red Sox W 3-2 Away Mike Clevinger Kutter Crawford 9/26/2023 Diamondbacks L 15-4 Home José Ureña Zach Davies 9/27/2023 Diamondbacks L 3-0 Home Luis Patiño Brandon Pfaadt 9/28/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Touki Toussaint Bryce Jarvis 9/29/2023 Padres - Home Dylan Cease Nick Martínez 9/30/2023 Padres - Home Mike Clevinger Michael Wacha 10/1/2023 Padres - Home José Ureña Blake Snell

