On Thursday, September 28, Corbin Carroll's Arizona Diamondbacks (84-74) visit the Chicago White Sox (60-98) at Guaranteed Rate Field, with a start time of 2:10 PM ET. The Diamondbacks will be going for a series sweep.

The Diamondbacks are favored in this one, at -155, while the underdog White Sox have +130 odds to play spoiler. The matchup's over/under has been listed at 9.5 runs.

White Sox vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Bryce Jarvis - ARI (2-0, 2.45 ERA) vs Touki Toussaint - CHW (4-7, 5.10 ERA)

White Sox vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks Moneyline White Sox Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -155 +130 - 9.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Discover More About This Game

White Sox vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have entered the game as favorites 68 times this season and won 42, or 61.8%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Diamondbacks have gone 18-9 (66.7%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for Arizona.

The Diamondbacks went 4-2 across the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times.

The White Sox have been victorious in 35, or 32.4%, of the 108 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The White Sox have a mark of 13-29 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +130 or worse on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

White Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 2nd

