Sportsbooks have set player props for Corbin Carroll, Andrew Vaughn and others when the Arizona Diamondbacks visit the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox

Andrew Vaughn Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Vaughn Stats

Vaughn has 30 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 35 walks and 78 RBI (144 total hits).

He has a slash line of .261/.317/.432 so far this year.

Vaughn has recorded at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .235 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

Vaughn Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 26 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 at Red Sox Sep. 24 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 at Red Sox Sep. 23 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Sep. 22 1-for-3 0 0 1 1

Andrew Benintendi Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Benintendi Stats

Andrew Benintendi has recorded 146 hits with 34 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 51 walks. He has driven in 45 runs with 13 stolen bases.

He's slashing .263/.327/.359 on the season.

Benintendi Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Sep. 26 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox Sep. 24 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox Sep. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Sep. 22 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Corbin Carroll Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 29 doubles, nine triples, 25 home runs, 55 walks and 75 RBI (159 total hits). He's also stolen 50 bases.

He's slashed .287/.363/.507 so far this year.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Sep. 27 1-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 at White Sox Sep. 26 0-for-4 2 0 0 0 0 at Yankees Sep. 25 3-for-5 1 0 1 3 1 at Yankees Sep. 24 2-for-5 2 0 0 3 0 at Yankees Sep. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Christian Walker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs, 61 walks and 103 RBI (150 total hits). He has swiped 11 bases.

He's slashed .263/.338/.506 on the year.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at White Sox Sep. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Sep. 26 3-for-5 3 2 6 11 0 at Yankees Sep. 25 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 1 at Yankees Sep. 24 1-for-3 1 0 2 1 0 at Yankees Sep. 22 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

