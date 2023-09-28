Yan Gomes vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago Cubs, including Yan Gomes (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter AJ Smith-Shawver and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Braves.
Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: AJ Smith-Shawver
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Discover More About This Game
Yan Gomes At The Plate
- Gomes is hitting .272 with 20 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 20 walks.
- Gomes is batting .333 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Gomes has had a hit in 69 of 112 games this year (61.6%), including multiple hits 24 times (21.4%).
- He has gone deep in eight games this year (7.1%), homering in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- In 41 games this season (36.6%), Gomes has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (11.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 35 games this year (31.3%), including multiple runs in six games.
Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|57
|.275
|AVG
|.270
|.328
|OBP
|.310
|.418
|SLG
|.402
|16
|XBH
|15
|4
|HR
|5
|28
|RBI
|29
|38/12
|K/BB
|40/8
|0
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- The Braves' 4.13 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (182 total, 1.2 per game).
- Smith-Shawver starts for the first time this season for the Braves.
- The 20-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.