The Chicago Cubs, including Yan Gomes (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starter AJ Smith-Shawver and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Braves.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: AJ Smith-Shawver

AJ Smith-Shawver TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yan Gomes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes is hitting .272 with 20 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 20 walks.

Gomes is batting .333 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Gomes has had a hit in 69 of 112 games this year (61.6%), including multiple hits 24 times (21.4%).

He has gone deep in eight games this year (7.1%), homering in 2.2% of his plate appearances.

In 41 games this season (36.6%), Gomes has picked up an RBI, and in 13 of those games (11.6%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 35 games this year (31.3%), including multiple runs in six games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 57 .275 AVG .270 .328 OBP .310 .418 SLG .402 16 XBH 15 4 HR 5 28 RBI 29 38/12 K/BB 40/8 0 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings