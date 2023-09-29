After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Christopher Morel and the Chicago Cubs take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Colin Rea) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

Colin Rea TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel has 15 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .237.

Morel has picked up a hit in 59.6% of his 104 games this season, with more than one hit in 19.2% of them.

Looking at the 104 games he has played this season, he's hit a home run in 25 of them (24.0%), and in 6% of his trips to the plate.

In 41.3% of his games this year, Morel has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

In 48 of 104 games this year, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 51 .234 AVG .239 .284 OBP .322 .495 SLG .479 21 XBH 21 13 HR 12 43 RBI 25 65/14 K/BB 66/21 3 SB 2

