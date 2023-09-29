Carlos Santana and the Milwaukee Brewers will try to take down Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs when the teams square off on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

The Brewers are -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Cubs (-115). An 8-run total has been listed in this contest.

Cubs vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Favorite Moneyline: -115
Underdog Moneyline: -105
Total: 8
Over Total Odds: -105
Under Total Odds: -115

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Cubs have a record of 4-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Cubs and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have won 51 of the 90 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (56.7%).

Chicago has a record of 51-39 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (56.7% winning percentage).

The Cubs have a 53.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Chicago has played in 159 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 80 times (80-75-4).

The Cubs are 5-6-0 ATS this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 45-36 37-41 38-33 44-44 54-55 28-22

