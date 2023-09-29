Christian Yelich and Cody Bellinger are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Milwaukee Brewers and the Chicago Cubs meet at American Family Field on Friday (first pitch at 8:10 PM ET).

Cubs vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, September 29, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Bellinger Stats

Bellinger has 152 hits with 28 doubles, a triple, 26 home runs, 39 walks and 96 RBI. He's also stolen 20 bases.

He's slashing .310/.358/.530 so far this year.

Bellinger hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with two walks and two RBI.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Sep. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Braves Sep. 27 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Braves Sep. 26 3-for-4 2 0 1 3 0 vs. Rockies Sep. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Sep. 23 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Hoerner Stats

Nico Hoerner has 27 doubles, four triples, nine home runs, 49 walks and 68 RBI (176 total hits). He has stolen 41 bases.

He's slashing .286/.349/.386 so far this season.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Sep. 28 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Braves Sep. 27 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Braves Sep. 26 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Rockies Sep. 24 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rockies Sep. 23 2-for-2 1 0 2 2 0

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Colin Rea Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Rea Stats

The Brewers will hand the ball to Colin Rea (6-6) for his 22nd start of the season.

In 21 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

In 21 starts this season, Rea has lasted five or more innings 16 times, with an average of 4.8 innings per appearance.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 25 chances this season.

Rea Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Cardinals Sep. 26 1.0 0 0 0 2 0 at Cardinals Sep. 19 4.2 3 1 1 2 3 vs. Marlins Sep. 13 4.2 4 1 1 3 1 at Yankees Sep. 8 4.2 3 2 2 6 2 vs. Phillies Sep. 2 4.1 3 2 2 6 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 34 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs, 75 walks and 77 RBI (151 total hits). He has stolen 27 bases.

He has a .277/.367/.451 slash line so far this season.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Sep. 28 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Cardinals Sep. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Marlins Sep. 24 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Marlins Sep. 23 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0 at Marlins Sep. 22 3-for-4 4 2 5 10 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 129 hits with 32 doubles, 22 home runs, 63 walks and 82 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a .239/.316/.420 slash line on the season.

Santana has picked up a hit in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .429 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and six RBI.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Sep. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals Sep. 26 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 at Marlins Sep. 24 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Marlins Sep. 23 1-for-3 1 1 3 4 0 at Marlins Sep. 22 3-for-6 1 0 2 4 0

