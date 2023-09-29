After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Colin Rea) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

Colin Rea TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dansby Swanson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Dansby Swanson At The Plate

Swanson is hitting .247 with 25 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and 64 walks.

In 60.7% of his 145 games this season, Swanson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 38 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 20 games this year (13.8%), leaving the park in 3.5% of his chances at the plate.

In 34.5% of his games this season, Swanson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 63 of 145 games this year, he has scored, and 15 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 72 GP 73 .277 AVG .218 .342 OBP .317 .471 SLG .371 27 XBH 23 13 HR 9 47 RBI 33 71/27 K/BB 81/37 1 SB 8

Brewers Pitching Rankings