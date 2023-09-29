On Friday, Eloy Jimenez (.500 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Chicago White Sox face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Martinez. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez is batting .274 with 23 doubles, 18 home runs and 29 walks.

In 72.0% of his 118 games this season, Jimenez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 30 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 15.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

Jimenez has driven home a run in 44 games this season (37.3%), including more than one RBI in 12.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

In 45 of 118 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 55 .289 AVG .256 .327 OBP .305 .459 SLG .430 21 XBH 20 10 HR 8 38 RBI 26 47/14 K/BB 45/15 0 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings