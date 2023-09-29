Elvis Andrus -- with an on-base percentage of .216 in his past 10 games, 90 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox against the San Diego Padres, with Nick Martinez on the mound, on September 29 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

  • Andrus has 20 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 25 walks while batting .252.
  • In 62 of 108 games this season (57.4%) Andrus has had a hit, and in 24 of those games he had more than one (22.2%).
  • In 5.6% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 1.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Andrus has picked up an RBI in 24.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 29 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.

Other White Sox Players vs the Padres

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
51 GP 56
.266 AVG .240
.317 OBP .295
.370 SLG .354
12 XBH 15
3 HR 3
23 RBI 21
34/12 K/BB 33/13
6 SB 6

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres have a 3.83 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to give up 171 home runs (1.1 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
  • Martinez makes the start for the Padres, his ninth of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.59 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Sunday, the righty tossed four scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals while surrendering two hits.
  • In 62 games this season, the 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.59, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .245 against him.
