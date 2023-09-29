Korey Lee vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Chicago White Sox and Korey Lee, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Nick Martinez and the San Diego Padres at Guaranteed Rate Field, Friday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Korey Lee Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Looking to place a prop bet on Korey Lee? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Korey Lee At The Plate
- Lee has a double, a home run and five walks while hitting .079.
- Lee has picked up a hit in four games this year (18.2%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has homered in one of 22 games, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.
- Lee has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored in four of 22 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Korey Lee Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|10
|.029
|AVG
|.143
|.081
|OBP
|.226
|.029
|SLG
|.286
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|3
|11/2
|K/BB
|8/3
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 10th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).
- The Padres surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (171 total, 1.1 per game).
- Martinez makes the start for the Padres, his ninth of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.59 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander tossed four scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- In 62 games this season, the 33-year-old has put up a 3.59 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .245 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.