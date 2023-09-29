On Friday, Nico Hoerner (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Chicago Cubs play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Colin Rea. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last appearance against the Braves.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nico Hoerner Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

Colin Rea TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nico Hoerner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Nico Hoerner At The Plate

Hoerner leads Chicago with a slugging percentage of .386, fueled by 40 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 15th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 39th and he is 114th in slugging.

Hoerner has gotten a hit in 110 of 149 games this season (73.8%), including 51 multi-hit games (34.2%).

He has hit a long ball in 6.0% of his games this year, and 1.3% of his trips to the dish.

Hoerner has picked up an RBI in 42 games this season (28.2%), with more than one RBI in 18 of those games (12.1%).

He has scored a run in 72 games this season, with multiple runs 19 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nico Hoerner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 78 GP 71 .294 AVG .277 .366 OBP .331 .405 SLG .367 21 XBH 19 6 HR 3 40 RBI 28 39/26 K/BB 44/23 21 SB 20

Brewers Pitching Rankings