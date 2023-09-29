The Chicago Cubs, including Seiya Suzuki and his .650 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Colin Rea and the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Braves.

Seiya Suzuki Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Seiya Suzuki At The Plate

Suzuki is batting .285 with 30 doubles, six triples, 20 home runs and 57 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 16th, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.

Suzuki has picked up a hit in 68.1% of his 135 games this season, with more than one hit in 28.9% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 14.1% of his games this year, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Suzuki has an RBI in 48 of 135 games this season, with multiple RBI in 18 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored a run in 59 games this year, with multiple runs 14 times.

Seiya Suzuki Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 72 .269 AVG .300 .338 OBP .370 .445 SLG .522 23 XBH 33 9 HR 11 37 RBI 37 58/24 K/BB 70/33 3 SB 3

Brewers Pitching Rankings