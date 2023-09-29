Tim Anderson vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Tim Anderson (hitting .308 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago White Sox face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Martinez. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Tim Anderson At The Plate
- Anderson is batting .246 with 18 doubles, two triples, a home run and 26 walks.
- Anderson has reached base via a hit in 74 games this year (of 120 played), and had multiple hits in 33 of those games.
- He has homered in one of 120 games, and in 0.2% of his plate appearances.
- In 23 games this year (19.2%), Anderson has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 39 of 120 games this season, and more than once 10 times.
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|63
|.250
|AVG
|.242
|.284
|OBP
|.290
|.313
|SLG
|.285
|11
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|0
|13
|RBI
|12
|58/9
|K/BB
|64/17
|3
|SB
|10
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.83 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (171 total, 1.1 per game).
- Martinez (5-4 with a 3.59 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his ninth of the season.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went four scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
- In 62 games this season, the 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.59, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .245 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.