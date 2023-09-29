Veronika Kudermetova vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023
Veronika Kudermetova (No. 19 ranking) will meet Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (No. 86) in the semifinals of the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 on Friday, September 29.
Kudermetova is getting -130 odds to earn a spot in the final versus Pavlyuchenkova (+100).
Veronika Kudermetova vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Match Information
- Tournament: The WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023
- Round: Semifinals
- Date: Friday, September 29
- Venue: Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum
- Location: Tokyo, Japan
- Court Surface: Hard
Veronika Kudermetova vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Veronika Kudermetova has a 56.5% chance to win.
|Veronika Kudermetova
|Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova
|-130
|Odds to Win Match
|+100
|+400
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+450
|56.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|50.0%
|20.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|18.2%
|52.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|47.4
Today's WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023 Previews & Predictions
Veronika Kudermetova vs. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova Trends and Insights
- In the quarterfinals on Thursday, Kudermetova beat Iga Swiatek 6-2, 2-6, 6-4.
- In the quarterfinals on Thursday, Pavlyuchenkova took home the victory against No. 21-ranked Ekaterina Alexandrova, winning 6-2, 7-5.
- Kudermetova has played 56 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 21 games per match.
- Kudermetova has played 20.6 games per match in her 33 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.
- In her 20 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Pavlyuchenkova is averaging 21.6 games per match and winning 50.0% of those games.
- On hard courts, Pavlyuchenkova has played eight matches and averaged 21.1 games per match and 9.4 games per set.
- In four head-to-head meetings, Kudermetova and Pavlyuchenkova have split 2-2. Kudermetova took their most recent clash on March 7, 2021, winning 7-6, 6-2.
- Kudermetova and Pavlyuchenkova have been equally balanced, each claiming five of 10 sets against the other.
- Kudermetova and Pavlyuchenkova have matched up for 97 total games, and Kudermetova has won more often, claiming 49 of them.
- Pavlyuchenkova and Kudermetova have squared off four times, and they have averaged 24.3 games and 2.5 sets per match.
