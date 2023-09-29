White Sox vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 29
Friday's game that pits the San Diego Padres (79-80) against the Chicago White Sox (61-98) at Guaranteed Rate Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Padres. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET on September 29.
The Padres will give the nod to Nick Martinez (5-4, 3.59 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Dylan Cease (7-8, 4.71 ERA).
White Sox vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
White Sox vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Padres 5, White Sox 4.
Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Read More About This Game
White Sox Performance Insights
- The White Sox have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.
- When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its foes are 2-8-0 in its previous 10 contests.
- Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 contests.
- The White Sox have won in 36, or 33%, of the 109 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Chicago has come away with a win 17 times in 58 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Chicago is the second-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging four runs per game (637 total).
- White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.93 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 23
|@ Red Sox
|W 1-0
|Dylan Cease vs Nick Pivetta
|September 24
|@ Red Sox
|W 3-2
|Mike Clevinger vs Kutter Crawford
|September 26
|Diamondbacks
|L 15-4
|José Ureña vs Zach Davies
|September 27
|Diamondbacks
|L 3-0
|Luis Patiño vs Brandon Pfaadt
|September 28
|Diamondbacks
|W 3-1
|Touki Toussaint vs Bryce Jarvis
|September 29
|Padres
|-
|Dylan Cease vs Nick Martínez
|September 30
|Padres
|-
|Mike Clevinger vs Michael Wacha
|October 1
|Padres
|-
|José Ureña vs Blake Snell
