Friday's game that pits the San Diego Padres (79-80) against the Chicago White Sox (61-98) at Guaranteed Rate Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Padres. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET on September 29.

The Padres will give the nod to Nick Martinez (5-4, 3.59 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Dylan Cease (7-8, 4.71 ERA).

White Sox vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 29, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

White Sox vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Padres 5, White Sox 4.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 3-6 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Chicago and its foes are 2-8-0 in its previous 10 contests.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the White Sox's past 10 contests.

The White Sox have won in 36, or 33%, of the 109 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Chicago has come away with a win 17 times in 58 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Chicago is the second-lowest scoring team in baseball averaging four runs per game (637 total).

White Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.93 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

White Sox Schedule