On Friday, Yan Gomes (.306 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Chicago Cubs face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Colin Rea. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Yan Gomes Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

Colin Rea TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Explore More About This Game

Yan Gomes At The Plate

Gomes has 20 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 20 walks while batting .269.

Gomes has picked up a hit in 61.1% of his 113 games this season, with more than one hit in 21.2% of them.

Looking at the 113 games he has played this season, he's homered in eight of them (7.1%), and in 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Gomes has an RBI in 41 of 113 games this season, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 31.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 5.3%.

Yan Gomes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 58 .275 AVG .264 .328 OBP .304 .418 SLG .394 16 XBH 15 4 HR 5 28 RBI 29 38/12 K/BB 41/8 0 SB 1

