The Chicago Bears have +40000 odds to win the Super Bowl, third-worst in the NFL as of September 30.

Bears Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +2500

+2500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +40000

Bears Super Bowl Odds Insights

Bookmakers rate the Bears higher (30th in the league) than the computer rankings do (32nd).

The Bears have had the biggest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, dropping from +6000 at the start of the season to +40000.

The implied probability of the Bears winning the Super Bowl, based on their +40000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

Chicago Betting Insights

Chicago is winless against the spread this season.

All three of the Bears' games have hit the over this season.

The Bears have been the moneyline favorite only one other time this season, a game they lost.

Chicago has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

It's been a hard stretch for the Bears, who rank fourth-worst in total offense (250 yards per game) and fourth-worst in total defense (407.3 yards per game allowed) in 2023.

Despite sporting a bottom-five scoring defense that ranks second-worst in the NFL (35.3 points allowed per game), the Bears have played better on the other side of the ball, ranking 27th in the NFL by putting up 15.7 points per game.

Bears Impact Players

In three games, Justin Fields has passed for 526 yards (175.3 per game), with three TDs and four INTs, and completing 58.0%.

Also, Fields has rushed for 109 yards and one TD.

In the passing game, D.J. Moore has scored one time, catching 11 balls for 170 yards (56.7 per game).

On the ground, Roschon Johnson has scored one touchdown and picked up 90 yards (30.0 per game).

In three games, Khalil Herbert has rushed for 93 yards (31.0 per game) and zero scores.

In three games for the Bears, T.J. Edwards has posted 2.0 TFL and 42 tackles.

Bears Player Futures

2023-24 Bears NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Packers L 38-20 +6000 2 September 17 @ Buccaneers L 27-17 +10000 3 September 24 @ Chiefs L 41-10 +600 4 October 1 Broncos - +20000 5 October 5 @ Commanders - +12500 6 October 15 Vikings - +8000 7 October 22 Raiders - +15000 8 October 29 @ Chargers - +2500 9 November 5 @ Saints - +4000 10 November 9 Panthers - +30000 11 November 19 @ Lions - +1800 12 November 27 @ Vikings - +8000 BYE - - - - 14 December 10 Lions - +1800 15 December 17 @ Browns - +2500 16 December 24 Cardinals - +50000 17 December 31 Falcons - +5000 18 January 7 @ Packers - +6000

