On Saturday, Christopher Morel (.225 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a triple, three home runs, five walks and three RBI) and the Chicago Cubs play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with a double and a triple) against the Brewers.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel is hitting .240 with 16 doubles, three triples, 25 home runs and 36 walks.

Morel has recorded a hit in 63 of 105 games this year (60.0%), including 21 multi-hit games (20.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 23.8% of his games in 2023, and 6% of his trips to the plate.

Morel has picked up an RBI in 43 games this year (41.0%), with more than one RBI in 16 of them (15.2%).

In 49 of 105 games this year, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 52 .234 AVG .246 .284 OBP .330 .495 SLG .497 21 XBH 23 13 HR 12 43 RBI 25 65/14 K/BB 66/22 3 SB 3

Brewers Pitching Rankings