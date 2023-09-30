Cody Bellinger vs. Brewers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Cody Bellinger, with a slugging percentage of .421 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the hill, September 30 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Cody Bellinger Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Discover More About This Game
Cody Bellinger At The Plate
- Bellinger leads Chicago in total hits (152) this season while batting .307 with 55 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks sixth in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 29th and he is 10th in slugging.
- Bellinger has had a hit in 96 of 129 games this year (74.4%), including multiple hits 43 times (33.3%).
- Looking at the 129 games he has played this year, he's homered in 24 of them (18.6%), and in 4.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 59 games this season (45.7%), Bellinger has picked up an RBI, and in 21 of those games (16.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- In 55.0% of his games this year (71 of 129), he has scored, and in 22 of those games (17.1%) he has scored more than once.
Cody Bellinger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|63
|.302
|AVG
|.312
|.354
|OBP
|.358
|.548
|SLG
|.502
|33
|XBH
|22
|14
|HR
|12
|49
|RBI
|47
|42/20
|K/BB
|45/19
|12
|SB
|8
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Brewers have the top team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.73).
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 195 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- The Brewers will send Peralta (12-10) out for his 31st start of the season. He is 12-10 with a 3.80 ERA and 210 strikeouts through 165 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty went three innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 25th in ERA (3.80), 11th in WHIP (1.111), and fourth in K/9 (11.4).
